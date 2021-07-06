Vintage Publishing

Taverna: Recipes From A Cypriot Kitchen By Georgina Hayden

£25.00 £23.43

Buy Now Review It

At bookshop.org

'This spectacular book is filled with comforting, delicious recipes' Jamie Oliver Start your spring with sun-kissed recipes from the heart of the Mediterranean. Greek Cypriot food is a melting pot of delicious flavours: simple Mediterranean salads; classic ingredients like feta, a squeeze of lemon and fresh oregano; cinnamon-infused stews; orange-blossom scented pastries. TAVERNA , takes the best of traditional Cypriot cooking and makes it relevant to modern home cooks. From simple vegan fast-day dishes to feasts for the family, there is something delicious for every mood and moment. These delicious recipes relive sun-kissed Mediterranean holidays and simple taverna-style meals. ' Taverna ... brings a touch of Cypriot sunshine into your kitchen' Good Housekeeping