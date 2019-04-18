Square Peg

Taverna

£15.65

Buy Now Review It

Greek Cypriot food is a melting pot of delicious flavours: simple Mediterranean salads- classic ingredients like feta, a squeeze of lemon and fresh oregano- cinnamon-infused stews- orange-blossom scented pastries. . TAVERNA, takes the best of traditional Cypriot cooking and makes it relevant to modern home cooks. From simple vegan fast-day dishes to feasts for the family, there is something delicious for every mood and moment. These delicious recipes relive sun-kissed Mediterranean holidays and simple taverna-style meals.