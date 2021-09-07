Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Steve Madden
Tava Over The Knee Boot
$134.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
With its long, lean and utterly timeless look, this microsuede boot perched on a flared block heel is sure to be on your go-to list throughout the season.
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Leather High-leg Boots
BUY
$119.99
$249.99
Mango
FP Collection
New Frontier Western Boot
BUY
$148.00
Free People
Dolce Vita
Indiga Booties
BUY
$130.00
Dolce Vita
Therapy
Alloy Choc Croc Boots
BUY
$70.00
Princess Polly
More from Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Detected Bootie
BUY
$69.97
$99.95
Nordstrom Rack
Steve Madden
Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot
BUY
$79.90
$119.95
Nordstrom
Steve Madden
Cobra Black Leather
BUY
C$225.00
Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Cobra Leather Boot
BUY
$159.95
Steve Madden
More from Boots
Mango
Leather High-leg Boots
BUY
$119.99
$249.99
Mango
FP Collection
New Frontier Western Boot
BUY
$148.00
Free People
Dolce Vita
Indiga Booties
BUY
$130.00
Dolce Vita
Therapy
Alloy Choc Croc Boots
BUY
$70.00
Princess Polly
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted