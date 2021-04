Lemon Thursday Press

Taurus: Horoscope Journal – Zodiac Notebook

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

Unleash your awesome Taurus powers with this Zodiac journal. Features: Size: 6 x 9 inches, ideal to carry with you everywhere. Pages: 100 lined sturdy pages. Cover: soft, matte. Bright and stylish cover design. To get this unique notebook, click the BUY button at the top of the page!