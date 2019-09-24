Electric Ink

Tattoo Vibrancy Serum

Once you get out of the chair, your tattoo is there for life. It’s part of who you are. So, it’s important to take good care of your tattoos just as you would your skin. This restorative serum is packed with Amino Acids to improve the skin’s clarity, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles to even the skin’s tone and maintain the tattoo’s shape. A plethora of hydrating ingredients such as Vitamin C and Inca Inchi Oil (obtained from a Peruvian Amazonia plant) increase softness and protect the skin from sun damage and signs of inflammation that dull ink over time. Finally, the key ingredient, patented Liftonin-Xpert, maintains tattoo ink pigmentation and intensity to promote tattoo vibrancy. The easiest, least painful way to maintain brand-new looking ink for eternity. Size: 2 oz. Key Ingredients: Inca Inchi Oil, Amino Acid & Vitamin C To Use: Apply onto tattoo'd areas