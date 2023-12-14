Kat Von D

Tattoo Liner Liquid Eyeliner

£17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Debenhams

Tattoo Liner is Kat Von D Beauty's award-winning bestseller for a reason - the vegan, high-pigment formula features all-day long wear that's waterproof and smudge-resistant, so you can trust your eyeliner to stay put. It's the uncontested holy grail of liquid liner to create any look imaginable on every eye shape, including the iconic cat eye and more. The key is the ultra-precise brush tip for super-easy application and ultimate precision, making Tattoo Liner the perfect tool for everyone, from makeup beginners to pros. Choose from 2 everyday shades - Ultra-black "Trooper Black" or rich, chocolate "Mad Max Brown".