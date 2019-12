Tattify

Tattify Best Friend Temporary Tattoos

Buy Now Review It

WHAT'S INCLUDED: 2 of each unique design. Application instructions included. Perfect for Halloween, cosplays, photoshoots, club nights, birthdays, arts & crafts projects, festivals, charity events, and sports games. Tattoo body art is suitable for men, women, boys and girls. Apply faux tats on your own ankle, arm, belly button, face, foot, forearm, lower back, hip, neck, chest shoulder, waist, upper back, wrist or anywhere in between!