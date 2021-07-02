Urban Outfitters

Tate Striped Button-down Shirt & Short Set

$109.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 61567046; Color Code: 040 Striped cotton set from Urban Outfitters offering a button-down shirt and slouchy drawstring short. Long sleeve top offers a loose fit trimmed with a pointed collar and patch pocket at the chest. Pull-on short complete with an adjustable drawstring at the elastic waistband. Content + Care - 62% Cotton, 38% polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 5’11” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Inseam: 2”