Tatcha

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask

$28.00

RESTORES: A leave-on jelly treatment of squalane and Japanese peach that restores lips to full lushness. ELEGANT: non-sticky jelly melts into skin and layers on to comfort, hydrate, and lock in moisture. PLUMPS the look of fine lines and wrinkles for a supple, firm look. RESTORES essential moisture to flaky, parched lips for a smooth, soft texture. BEAUTIFUL FACES, BEAUTIFUL FUTURES: Every Tatcha purchase supports education equality worldwide. In 2014, we created this fund to help girls stay in school through the Girl’s Education Program in Asia and Africa. As of 2021, your purchases also bring diverse books to underserved communities in the United States through Room to Read’s U.S. Literacy Initiative.