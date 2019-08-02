Tatcha

Tatcha Aburatorigami Blotting Papers

£44.89

Buy Now Review It

What it is: All-natural leaflet blotting sheets which absorb excess oil without disturbing makeup for petal fresh skin anytime, anywhere. How it's different: Will not steal moisture from the skin or disturb makeup. Powder-free. Fragrance-free. Pulp-free. Who it's for: All skin types. How to use: For a petal fresh complexion, gently pat a single leaflet anywhere there is excess oil. Will not disturb makeup or steal moisture from the skin. Use both sides of each sheet and discard after use.