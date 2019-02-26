Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Joanna Gaines X Anthropologie

Tasseled Olive Pillow

$48.00
At Anthropologie
Designed by Joanna Gaines in collaboration with Anthropologie, this tasseled pillow features geometric patterns created by heavy, handmade weaving techniques. With an inviting look and feel, it makes any seat that much more cozy.
Featured in 1 story
Joanna Gaines' New Anthropologie Home Line Is Live
by Jenna Milliner-Wa...