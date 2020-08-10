Holifrog

Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash

When your skin tends toward dry and/or inflamed, but you love the clean-rinsing feeling of a cream cleanser, try Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash from HoliFrog. With a pH of 5 and blended with soothing, non-fragrant botanical extracts, it gently removes makeup and debris while retaining your natural hydration. The cleanser also works well for any skin type that needs a little extra love, whether from over-exfoliating, aggressive treatments or seasonal allergies. Made only with skin-loving ingredients, nothing is included that may potentially send your skin on an irritation spiral, including essential oils and sulfates. Key Ingredients: Blend of 14 Amino acids (Sodium PCA, Sodium Lactate, Arginine, Aspartic Acid, PCA, Glycine, Alanine, Serine, Valine, Proline, Threonine, Isoleucine, Histidine, Phenylalanine): give skin the building blocks it needs to repair. Water Lily Root and Lotus Flower: keep skin moist in the long-term by maximizing skin’s water storage capabilities. Blue-green Algae: rich in vitamins A, C, and E, it provides antioxidant protection to help skin defend itself against environmental irritants. Panthenol (Vitamin B-5): attracts moisture to the skin and holds onto it. Apricot Kernel Oil: contains skin-loving sterols, such as cholesterol, which are found naturally in healthy skin—this oil is a great source of vitamin E and the calming fatty acid, oleic acid. Key Benefits: Calms inflammation and irritation. Aquatic plant extracts lock in hydration without leaving residue—all glow no grease. Skin-identical amino acids help the skin renew itself. Silky, non-foaming cream formula feels light and luxurious.