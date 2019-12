Richer Poorer

Tasha Sock

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

The adorable is in the detailing with the cute style of the Richer Poorer® Tasha sock!, u003Cstrongu003ESold in a one-pair pack.u003Cu002Fstrongu003E, Anklet sock in a poly-cotton blend with sheer fabric., Floating pink and black stripe detailing., Reinforced heel and toe., 53% polyester, 45% cotton, 2% spandex., Machine wash, tumble dry., Imported.