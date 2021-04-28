George Oliver

Tarun 48″ Linen Square Arm Loveseat

$1299.99 $325.99

Perfect for rounding out a seating ensemble or a space-conscious area a lounge-worthy touch, loveseats like this are a great option for all the comfort of a sofa without dominating your home's square footage. Crafted from a solid wood frame wrapped in 100% linen, this piece features a clean-lined silhouette perfect for a contemporary look. Tapered wood legs with a dark espresso finish and button tufting round this piece out with a touch of mid-century style.