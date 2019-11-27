Tarte Cosmetics

Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette

$39.00

Tarte Cosmetics Tartelette™ Toasted Eyeshadow Palette features 12 versatile shades designed to enhance your features for an irresistible allure. Boosted with mineral pigments, this eyeshadow set delivers rich, seamless color that blends easily without creasing, caking or crumbling. Amazonian clay nourishes and conditions for comfortable, lasting wear time while the built-in mirror makes for an effortless application. Tartlette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette includes: S'more - Pinky beige (0.053 oz.). Sunrise - Golden beige (0.053 oz.). Sunset - Bronze (0.053 oz.). Crackle - Brown with gold flecks (0.053 oz.). Cashmere - Pale peach (0.053 oz.). Warmth - Terracotta (0.053 oz.). Flame - Metallic rust (0.053 oz.). Cozy - Brick red (0.053 oz.). Candle - Champagne (0.053 oz.). Latte - Tan (0.053 oz.). Simmer - Copper (0.053 oz.). Fireside - Deep plum (0.053 oz.).