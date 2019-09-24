Let's toast to shadows that get you feelin' ready to party! we're celebrating our tartelettes with 12, all-new warm & cozy shades that they've been begging for! Mix and match 12 warm, rich eyeshadows (7 wearable mattes and 5 lustrous shimmers), arranged in separate rows to make 3 easy-to-DIY looks. The superblendable Amazonian clay-infused powder formula glides on like a cream, providing long-wearing, intense payoff that's never chalky or patchy. Shades include:. S'more (Pinky Beige). Sunrise (Golden Beige). Sunset (Bronze). Crackle (Brown With Gold Flecks). Cashmere (Pale Peach). Warmth (Terracotta). Flame (Metallic Rust). Cozy (Brick). Candle (Champagne). Latte (Tan). Simmer (Copper). Fireside (Deep Plum). Size is 0.053-oz. each. Ophthalmologist tested. Safe for contact lens wearers. Dermatologist tested. Cruelty free. Clay. Gluten free. Mineral oil free. Paraben free. How to use:. Use your favorite shadow brush to create your own custom blended bold or more subtle looks suited for any occasion. This palette includes a mix of liner, lid and crease shadow shades and a step-by-step Tartelette guide for creating smoldering, versatile looks that are perfect for any celebration, big or small. NOTE: Natural beauty products are made up of both natural and synthetic ingredients and are paraben, phthalate and sulfate-free.. Web ID: 5326771.