Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Tarte
Tartelette™ In Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette
$45.00
$31.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Tarte
"Love the palette great colors and pigment glad tart came out with this palette I love it so much..." Olga V.
Need a few alternatives?
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio ($96 Value)
BUY
$60.00
Nordstrom
Tarte
Tartelette™ In Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette
BUY
$31.50
$45.00
Tarte
Morphe
Ready For Anything Eyeshadow Palette Wall Flower
BUY
£14.00
Morphe
Bobbi Brown
Dual-ended Long-wear Cream Shadow Stick Set ($76 Value)
BUY
$38.00
Nordstrom
More from Tarte
Tarte
Shape Tape™ Concealer
BUY
$21.70
$31.00
Tarte
Tarte
Maracuja Tinted Moisturizer
BUY
$21.00
$30.00
Tarte
Tarte
Sculpt Tape™ Contour
BUY
$24.50
$35.00
Tarte
Tarte
Tartelette™ Juicy Amazonian Clay Palette
BUY
$31.50
$45.00
Tarte
More from Makeup
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio ($96 Value)
BUY
$60.00
Nordstrom
Westman Atelier
The Getaway Edition Set ($208 Value)
BUY
$165.00
Nordstrom
Tarte
Shape Tape™ Concealer
BUY
$21.70
$31.00
Tarte
Tarte
Sculpt Tape™ Contour
BUY
$24.50
$35.00
Tarte
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted