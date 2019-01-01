Search
Tarte

Tartelette In Bloom

$46.00$34.50
At DermStore
It is a beautiful set of a dozen shades — nine matte, three shimmery. The hues skew warm — not unlike the Naked 3 palette.
Reviews

Honestly, you can't really go wrong — and that's my final answer.

Mi-Anne ChanFull-time editor
More from Mi-Anne Chan

When I'm in a hurry, I simply buff Smarty Pants — a muted, matte, mid-tone brown — onto my lid and into the crease. To bump it up, I'll throw a little Rebel — a warm, matte, chestnut brown — onto the outer corners of my lids and into the crease for even more definition. Firecracker, a metallic bronze, is also a great all-over-the-lid shade when you're in a hurry. Want to go big? Smokeshow and Activist (the matte black and matte espresso shades) make amazing liners with a dense, angled brush or buffed all over.