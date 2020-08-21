United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Tarte
Tartelette Flirt Eyeshadow Palette
$19.00
At Tarte
WHAT IT IS An eyeshadow palette packed with pigment that makes it easy to switch up your look, from rush hour to happy hour. WHAT IT DOES Creates quick & easy eye looks with essential neutrals & smoky eye staples in both mattes & metallics, all stashed in an on-the-go palette. The iconic Amazonian clay formula delivers vibrant payoff that’s never chalky or patchy & balances lids to make your shadow last longer. Part of the Amazonian Clay Collection. Includes six eyeshadows: gaze (sand) touch (metallic red) hotline (auburn) playful (brown) passion (copper) snuggle (dark brown)