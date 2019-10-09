Tarte
Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Palette
$39.00$29.25
At Tarte
WHAT IT IS Go from simple to sultry with this everyday eyeshadow palette with 12 all matte shades that are anything but basic. Includes 12 eyeshadows: Free Spirit (Cream) Force Of Nature (Nude) Dreamer (Warm Brown) Multi-Tasker (Chocolate) Caregiver (Pale Pink) Natural Beauty (Mauve) Best Friend (Mulberry) Bombshell (Dark Plum) Super Mom (Ivory) Wanderer (Light Brown) Power Player (Taupe) Fashionista (Black) WHAT IT DOES Mix & match warm & cool matte eyeshadows Arranged in rows for three easy looks Infused with Amazonian clay for smooth blending without chalkiness & intense payoff Part of the tartelette™ collection Always formulated without: Parabens • Mineral Oil • Phthalates • Triclosan • Sodium Lauryl Sulfate • Gluten