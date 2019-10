Tarte

Tartelette 2 In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Get your shadow skills bloomin' with this easy-to-use cult-favorite eyeshadow palette with 12 brightening matte & microshimmer shades. Tarte's Tartelette 2 In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette will become your everyday essential.