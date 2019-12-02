Tarte

Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint In Park Ave Princess

WHAT IT IS A quick dry, full coverage, transfer-proof matte liquid lipstick in the iconic park ave princess™ shade for a radiant, warm nude lip look, dressed up in limited-edition rose gold packaging. WHAT IT DOES Smudgeproof, longwearing liquid lip paint glides on evenly & dries in seconds to an ultra-opaque, wearable matte finish that doesn’t dry out lips. The comfortflex formula means it moves with your lips, so no cracking or feathering.