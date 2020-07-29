Tarte

Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tarte

WHAT IT IS A full coverage, transfer-proof liquid lipstick with a quick-dry matte finish. WHAT IT DOES liquid-to-matte liquid lipstick dries instantly without transferring delivers vibrant & opaque payoff featherlight comfortflex formula moves with lips CLINICAL RESULTS dermatologist tested 8-hr longwear SKINVIGORATING™ INGREDIENTS concentrated mineral pigments: delivers rich, lip-soothing pigment while nourishing & softening skin Always formulated without: Parabens • Mineral Oil • Phthalates • Triclosan • Sodium Lauryl Sulfate • Gluten