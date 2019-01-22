Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Tarte

Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint

$20.00
At Ulta Beauty
Tarte Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint is a quick dry, full coverage, transfer-proof liquid lipstick with a comfortflex formula that moves with your lips without drying out, cracking or feathering.
Featured in 1 story
Ulta Released Its Spring & Summer Birthday Gifts
by Megan Decker