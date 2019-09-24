Tarteist Pro Remix Amazonian Clay Palette
$49.00$24.50
Prepare for an expression explosion! This vibrant 20-shade superstar was formulated to celebrate all forms of art and expression. It's ready to rock your world and #remixnatural. SHADES INCLUDE:. 20 all-new shades: Spin, Inspiration, Art Deco, Artist, Color Explosion, Wall Art, Flow, DIY, Ink, Beat Drop, Mixed Media, Splatter, Outside The Lines, Mic Drop, Graphic, Graffiti, Moonlit, Mashup, Sway, Create. WHAT IT DOES:. Inspired by all forms of art and self-expression. Six unique finishes, including matte, luster, metallic, duochrome, shimmer, floating glitter. Amazonian clay is nature's most perfect ingredient for better, longer, truer wear. Mineral pigments help soothe and soften skin. Vanilla fragrance is a natural fragrance with rich antioxidant and anti-aging properties. Always formulated without parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, triclosan, sodium lauryl sulfate, gluten. Made in the USA. HOW TO USE:. Using your finger, pop your preferred shade all over the lid and head out the door. For a more advanced look, use multiple shades to create your own masterpiece. Featured on our Spring It List . Web ID: 7117945.