Tarteguard Mineral Powder Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 30
$28.00
At Sephora
A vegan, brush-on SPF with non-chemical sunscreen filters for easy protection that wont mess up your makeup.Solutions for:- Sun protection- Dark spots- Fine lines and wrinklesIf you want to know more Tarteguard Mineral Powder Sunscreen is a translucent, mineral powder sunscreen that defends skin from sun damage. It goes on easily over makeup with no chalky finish, and because it never feels greasy and keeps your hands clean, youll actually look forward to reapplying it throughout the day.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This product is vegan and oil-free.