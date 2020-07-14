United States
Tarte
Tarteguard 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 30
$28.00
At Tarte
WHAT IT IS A vegan brush-on SPF with nonchemical sunscreen filters for easy protection that won’t mess up your makeup. WHAT IT DOES Defends skin from UVA/UVB rays with a translucent mineral powder sunscreen, which goes on easily over makeup with no chalky finish. Because it never feels greasy & keeps your hands clean, you’ll look forward to reapplying.