Tarte

Tarteguard 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 30

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tarte

WHAT IT IS A vegan brush-on SPF with nonchemical sunscreen filters for easy protection that won’t mess up your makeup. WHAT IT DOES Defends skin from UVA/UVB rays with a translucent mineral powder sunscreen, which goes on easily over makeup with no chalky finish. Because it never feels greasy & keeps your hands clean, you’ll look forward to reapplying.