Tarte

Tarte Tartelette Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette

$39.00 $19.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Go from simple to sultry with Tarte's everyday eyeshadow palette. Tartelette Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette includes 12 all matte shades that are anything but basic. The versatile shades last for hours on lids, even without a primer.