Tarte

Travel Size Shape Tape Contour Concealer

$10.00

Oh & by the way, Tarte is America's #1 concealer brand**. It's kind of a big deal.*Based on worldwide YTD sales as of 8/19/2018**Source: The NPD Group, Inc./U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Sales. Jan 2018-Dec 2018Meet Tarte's iconic "can't live without" concealer & discover why one is sold every 12 seconds - now in take-me-with-you travel size! This vegan, super-blendable formula instantly helps brighten, smooth & give the skin a firmer, more lifted look.Benefits:Full coverage with flawless matte finishConceals all imperfections & doubles as a contour/highlight productCreamy, easy-to-blend formula won't flake or creaseNourishes with mango seed & shea buttersHelps illuminate skin for a lifted effectWhy Tarte Loves It: Makes skin look totally flawless, never fake. A little bit goes a long way, hiding everything from acne scars & dark circles to redness & pores.Skinvigorating Ingredients:Shea butter: A natural skin emollient that helps retain skin elasticityMango seed butter: Vitamin-rich butter helps moisturize, condition and protect against free radical damageLicorice root extract: Brightens the appearance of dark circles & color correctsFinal Claims:VeganHypoallergenicDermatologist tested#doubledutybeauty#shapetapenation