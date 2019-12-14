Curve Novelties
Rooster Tail Cleaner
$22.80$14.99
At Adam's Toy Box
The Rooster Tail Cleaner from Curve Novelties comes in this silky smooth finish. The large bulb is black while the cannula is an orange color. Made from 100% premium silicone, it is said to be the most hygienic anal douche in the world. The orange nozzle which is 4 inches of insertable length ergonomically adjusts to fit the user because the flexible silicone used for the Tail Cleaner. The black bulb can hold a generous 8 ounces of liquid which is plenty for a good cleanse for your bum. The Tail Cleaner may be made for cleansing but cleansing with it can be so much fun and pleasurable. Product Code CN-0125-03-25 Color Orange Manufacturer California Exotic Novelties