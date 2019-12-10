Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Tarte
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
$39.00
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Find your perfect Tarte
More from Tarte
Tarte
Tarte Tartelette Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette
$39.00
$19.50
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
Tarte
Sex Kitten Eyeliner
$20.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Tarte
Gift & Glam Shape Tape Colour Collection
£70.00
£39.96
from
QVC
BUY
promoted
Tarte
Lip Ornaments Lip Gloss Set
$28.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted