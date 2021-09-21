Tarte

Tarte Amazonian Clay Brow Pencil Duo

$36.00

Define your brows with this tarte Amazonian Clay Brow Pencil duo. This super-slim, waterproof brow pencil glides on smoothly. Unlike thick wooden pencils that tug and look unnatural, this automatic fine liner is smaller than the average pencil, so it perfectly mimics actual brow hair for a more natural-looking effect. How do I use it: Prep brows by combing hairs into place. Twist up pencil and gently apply with soft, sweeping dashes to define your brows. Use the comb again to shape brows for the perfect arch. From tarte. Includes: Two 0.003-oz Amazonian Clay Waterproof Brow Pencil Tune in to QVC for tarte beauty Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 1 – 2 a.m., 8 – 9 p.m. ET Email Me a Reminder