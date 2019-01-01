Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Burberry

Tartan Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat

$2395.00
At Burberry
A cotton gabardine trench coat clad in Modern Gordon Dress tartan – a nod to the varied clans and tribes of the British Isles explored through the collection, with graphic sealed seams. Adjust the relaxed fit with the waist belt.
Featured in 1 story
5 Ways The Trench Coat Is Ruling Winter
by Georgia Murray