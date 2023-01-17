Snif

Hit rewind with a juicy, sophisticated scent that muddles cherry, rose, and mimosa with a blend of birchwood, vetiver, and vanilla. Tart Deco is a nod to simpler, more playful times before smartphones and skinny jeans. It’s luxurious and indulgent with a youthful, rebellious side. Why be a snack when you can be dessert? Black cherry, raspberry, rose, jasmine, mimosa, birchwood, vetiver, and vanilla. All our fragrances are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated with industry clean standards. They are made without parabens, preservatives, phthalates, or synthetic dyes inside. Our fragrances are formulated for optimal performance and long-lasting wear without being overwhelming. Everyone’s spray threshold is different, but if you typically spray 2-3 times a day, one Snif 30 ml bottle can last up to 3-4 months. Alcohol, Fragrance*, Water. *Our scents are made with a high-end blend of natural ingredients and safe synthetics. While our formulas are nut-free, if you're concerned about potential allergens, please email us at hello@snif.co