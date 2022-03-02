Antonio Briceño

Tarot Of The Quarantined Garden

This Tarot will be enjoyed not only by lovers of fortune telling, but also by those who appreciate photography, art, nature, and especially garden lovers. It contains 40 cards, labeled in Spanish, with photographs of plants and animals: 22 correspond to the traditional Major Arcana and 18 are Auxiliary Arcana, new arcana created by the author, according to his biological, shamanic and symbolic knowledge. These new arcana expand the possibilities of deepening and complementing the Major Arcana, and make this Tarot a unique collector's piece in the world. It also includes a Spanish/English companion booklet with brief reflections about each card. Card Stock: Coreless Plus - 350 gsm | Anti-Scratch Lamination | Full Color | Tuck Box Bilingual English-Spanish | 40 cards | Size 2.75" x 4.75" This innovative Tarot of the Quarantined Garden is an art object that will be enjoyed not only by lovers of cartomancy, but also by those who appreciate photography, art, nature and, especially, garden lovers. Antonio Briceño maintains a garden of ornamental, medicinal and entheogenic plants that he has collected throughout his travels. He has portrayed many of his most beloved plants and assigned them a meaning to relate them to the 22 Major Arcana of the Marseilles Tarot and also to propose 18 Auxiliary Arcana, of his own creation. This high-quality photographic material accompanies a bilingual pocket guide (English-Spanish) that contains brief reflections and metaphors derived from the biological information of plants and animals, and from the experiences that the author has accumulated over 35 years of travels the world and contact with sages, shamans and gurus of various ancient cultures. About the deck: Each plant represents an archetype, fits one of the archaic images we have had of ourselves since our origins, in all cultures. There are so many in the garden to suggest a Tarot. A representation of the path of the Inner Garden, of that realization that comes from having full consciousness of oneself. Know yourself, preaches Apollo. Be yourself, says Dionysus. The 22 Major Arcana of the Tarot of Marseilles represent what Jung postulated as Archetypes of the Collective Unconscious, ordered in a sequence that can be interpreted as the process of individuation: the stages of consciousness up to plenitude, knowledge, acceptance and the realization of oneself as a completed work.