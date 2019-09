UO

Tarot Flag Tapestry

$19.00 $16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Inspired by a deck of vintage tarot cards, this tapestry features intricate designs depicting a few of our favorites, perfect for enlightening your space with bohemian energy. Petite tapestry in a soft, perfectly worn-in cotton weave, complete with metal grommets at corners for hanging. Exclusively available at Urban Outfitters.