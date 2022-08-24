Dreamy Moons

Tarot Deck

80 card Tarot Deck + 100 page Guidebook Designed and written by Annie Tarasova. Size: 155mm tall x 115mm wide x 55 mm thick Gold foil detailing on each card, box, booklet. Golden card edges. Dreamy Moons Tarot came from a place of sincere love and divine inspiration. Deeply inspired by Rider-Waite Tarot, Dreamy Moons Tarot contains a lot of traditional symbolism with a celestial twist. Consisting of 80 cards adorned in gold foil, this magical deck features four suits: Cups, Wands, Crystals and Stars; as well as the Major Arcanas. Paired with a 100-page detailed guidebook, this dreamy deck is an invitation to dive into your subconscious, explore your own magic and connect with the Universe that is inside and outside of you. It was an incredibly spiritual, fun and fulfilling journey bringing this deck to life. May it become a significant part of your rituals and bring you wisdom and healing. Love, Annie x