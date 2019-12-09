Kaelin Tillery and Richard Duggan

Tarot Card Tumblers

$16.00

Pour the future. Swallow the past. Stay present with every sip. These glass tumblers put a modern twist on an age old practice: pulling tarot cards. Kaelin Tillery and Richard Duggan draw the intricate illustrations by hand, then create a digital rendering that’s printed on the four glasses including: The Sun, The Moon, The Star, and The World. Choose one glass or buy the whole set so you can quench your thirst and your thirst for answers in all that is mystical. Handmade in Denver, Colorado.