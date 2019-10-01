Opalhouse

Target’s Fall Home Goods Are Too Cozy To Keep Up

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Bring your love of the outdoors inside when you decorate with the Water Hyacinth Owl Basket from Opalhouse™. This woven decorative basket is made from water hyacinth leaves in a natural tan hue that's easy to incorporate with a variety of color schemes and decor styles. Details like large, round eyes, a little beak and wings on the sides give the woven basket the look of an owl for sweet nature-inspired flair you'll love. The open top of the basket makes it a great pick for holding items taller than the basket itself without worrying about finding a lid to fit. Whether you place it with other nature-inspired decor or let it stand out on its own, this woven owl basket is sure to be a great addition to your space.