Attack muscle and joint irritation with Receptra™ Targeted Topical. Physically demanding lifestyles put our bodies through a gauntlet of stress that can limit performance during all stages of exercise. With Receptra Targeted Topical, you can instantly fend off muscle and joint irritation, to keep your body in go mode!
400+mg CBD per 1.25 oz
Instantly targets muscle and joint irritation
Naturally scented with soothing jasmine and Ylang Ylang to relax your mind and body
Protects and strengthens skin
Non-toxic, non-addictive and non-psychoactive