Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Target Delivery Dog And Cat Costume

$13.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Holds up to: 20 Pounds Closure Type: Hook and Loop, Elastic Band Intended Pet Type: Dog, Cat Costume Theme: Seasonal Holiday Textile Material: 80% Polyester, 20% Cotton Minimum Weight Capacity: 11 Pounds Minimum pet chest size: 16 Inches Maximum pet chest size: 23 Inches Pets subtype: Pet Frontal Costumes, Pet Costume Set Care & Cleaning: Machine Wash TCIN: 84989750 UPC: 042607105467 Item Number (DPCI): 083-09-0027 Origin: Imported Description The Target Delivery Dog and Cat Costume from Hyde & EEK! Boutique™ is arguably the coolest costume your furry friend will ever sport. Designed to look like a real Target delivery uniform, this red, white and brown costume features an attached package accessory and a hat with an adjustable elastic string for a customizable fit. Plus, it has a convenient hook-and-loop closure for added security and easy on/off. Intended for dogs and cats, this lightweight Target delivery costume is sure to get people talking and tails wagging. Hyde & EEK! Boutique™: Thrilling delights. Curious oddities. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.