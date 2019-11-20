Love Beauty and Planet

Love Beauty And Planet Muru Muru Rose Shampoo + Conditioner And Dry Shampoo Gift Pack

At Love Beauty and Planet we are committed to acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, every day. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty products with goodness, and every one of our gift set cartons is recyclable. Looking for the perfect gift? Pamper yourself or a special person in your life with this color vibrancy hair gift set, consisting of our Blooming Color Shampoo and Conditioner and our Juicy Grapefruit Dry Shampoo. Our sulfate free shampoo for color treated hair helps keep color vibrant and is made with plant-based cleansers. Surround your hair with the juicy freshness of Rose Petals, sourced ethically from the Rose Valley of Bulgaria. Follow up with our rose conditioner for color treated hair, made with plant-based detanglers and infused with organic coconut oil. Our fast-rinse conditioner technology saves you from tangles and can help you save water too. How to use? After shampooing, spread through your gorgeous wet locks. Avoid the roots, rinse. Go easy on the tap. In between washes, refresh your hair with our Juicy Grapefruit Dry Shampoo. Simply Spray, Massage and Brush. At Love Beauty and Planet, we are starting a beautiful movement. Are you in? To learn more about our gift sets and our vegan beauty and bath products, visit lovebeautyandplanet.com.