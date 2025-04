Alwyn Home

Tarantino Twin 75.3” Upholstered Split Back Convertible Sofa

$329.99 $269.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

rag & bone's signature slip style is updated in a luxurious, Italian velvet. Adjustable shoulder straps and a back zip closure refines the fit of the backless silhouette before finishing at a mini-length. Finish the look with heels to complete the look. - Italian velvet - Backless with adjustable bar strap - Adjustable shoulder straps - Square neckline - Back zip closure - Mini-length