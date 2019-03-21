Dare to dream in our Tara Dress in chiffon. The wide neckline, framed with a small top ruffle and dramatic flounce, is loose and tumbles off the shoulder at will. Relaxed puffed sleeves are gathered throughout and cinched at the elbow to create a ruffle trim. Below, at the natural waist, the maxi-length skirt is also gathered at top and features an accordion ruffle detail at mid-calf before letting out into a flounce at bottom. Shown here in Pink.
Please note the top of this dress is slightly sheer and may require a slip.