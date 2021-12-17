Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Pants
Open Edit
Tapered Leg Faux Leather Pants
$59.00
$47.20
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Tapered Leg Faux Leather Pants
Need a few alternatives?
BP.
Plaid Mix Pants
BUY
$48.00
$60.00
Nordstrom
Open Edit
Tapered Leg Faux Leather Pants
BUY
$47.20
$59.00
Nordstrom
SPANX
Faux Leather Leggings
BUY
$78.40
$98.00
Nordstrom
Vince
Wide Leg Pants
BUY
$40.48
$325.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Open Edit
Open Edit
Oversize Cotton Button-up Shirt
BUY
$49.00
Nordstrom
Open Edit
Organic Cotton T-shirt Bodysuit
BUY
$11.97
$29.00
Nordstrom Rack
Open Edit
Print Pleated Camisole
BUY
$17.50
$35.00
Nordstrom
Open Edit
Satin Camp Button-up Shirt
BUY
$24.50
$49.00
Nordstrom
More from Pants
BP.
Plaid Mix Pants
BUY
$48.00
$60.00
Nordstrom
Open Edit
Tapered Leg Faux Leather Pants
BUY
$47.20
$59.00
Nordstrom
SPANX
Faux Leather Leggings
BUY
$78.40
$98.00
Nordstrom
Vince
Wide Leg Pants
BUY
$40.48
$325.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted