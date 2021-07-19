Better Love

We’ve Developed Industry Leading Tap Pleasure™ Technology to Provide You with Our Most Innovative Toy Yet! While most clitoral stimulators utilize suction or sonic wave technology, the Tap Dancer™ utilizes Tap Pleasure™ Technology that mimics the same human touch a vulva owner would feel during foreplay. The result? An intense, eyes rolling in the back of your head orgasm! What more could you ask for? On top of industry-leading technology, the Tap Dancer™'s versatility makes it another must-have sex toy. Shaped to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand, this toy is perfect for either solo or partner play. Plus, its waterproof design allows for it to be used in bed, the bath tub, shower, or even pool of you're up for a little voyeurism! The Tap Dancer™'s design isn't the only thing discreet about it either! Instead of going right into vibration mode when you press the power button, its LED signal lights up to alert you its in play mode. Then simply press the top button to flow through all the different tapping modes. Dial in your preferred setting, and let the Tap Dancer™ lead you into pleasure! We recommend cleaning your product before and after each use with soap and water. Only use water-based lubes with this product. Highlights: Never Before Seen Tap Pleasure™ Technology Mimics Human Touch 100% Waterproof USB Rechargeable Body-Safe Silicone Perfect for Solo or Partner Play Discreet 6 Different modes Ergonomic Design Specs: Run Time: 70 Mins Charge Time: 150 Mins Noise Level: 60 Decibels IPX7 Rated Rechargeable 800mAh/3.7V Battery ABS Plastic + Silicone