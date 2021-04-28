TaoTronics

Taotronics Light Therapy Lamp

$49.99 $32.99

10000 Lux Bright Light Therapy: Simulating natural daylight at 6500K, the glare-free light therapy lamp helps to effectively combat gloomy mood and rainy days, no risk of sunburn as this lamp is UV-free 20%-100% Customized Brightness: Easily adjust the brightness to cater to various needs, moods, lighting distances, and during autumn and winter days 60 Energy-Efficient LEDs: More LEDs are used to deliver the full brightness at only 12W, does not emit any UV light Ultra Compact: The therapy lamp measures only 6.9 x 6.5 x 4.2in so it can be set up anywhere like on a desk, kitchen counter, or other small places; easily stored away to be taken with you anywhere when travelling Easy Touch Control: Just tap the Power button on the top to turn the lamp on or off, and the Brightness button smoothly dims or brightens the lamp TaoTronics - Technology Enhances Life TaoTronics, a flagship brand under the Sunvalley group, is dedicated to providing superior-quality, reasonably priced electronic products that improve the lives of our customers. We strive to develop, innovate and focus on utilizing the latest technology with easy-to-use devices. Why Choose Taotronics Light Therapy Lamp? 1.Ultra Compact: The therapy lamp measures only 6.9 x 6.5 x 4.2in so it can be set up anywhere like on a desk, kitchen counter, or other small places. 2.Smooth Dimming: 20%-100% brightness stepless adjustment and memory function, adjust the brightness according to your needs. 3.Memory Function: If power is not disconnected, the lamp will always remember the last set brightness once you turn it on again. Technical Specifications: Light Source: LED Power: 12W Dimensions: 6.9 x 6.5 x 4.2in Brightness Levels: Stepless adjustment Brightness: 10000 lux Color Temperature: 6500K What’s in the Box: 1 x Light Therapy Lamp (Model: TT-CL019) 1 x Power Adapter 1 x User Guide Quick User Guide: 1)Get Started: Connect the light therapy lamp with the included power adapter, and tap the Power On / Off Button to turn on / off the lamp. 2)Facing the therapy light, but do not look directly look at it. 3)Recommend placing the lamp 5.5-20 inches away from your face. 4)We suggest using the light therapy lamp for a period 30 minute at first use.