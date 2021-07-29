Illesteva

Taos Sunglasses

$220.00

Buy Now Review It

At Illesteva

Named after the iconic town that boasts a world-class ski resort and is surrounded by both the Rocky Mountains and the Rio Grande Gorge, the Taos combines a vintage shape and playful see-through lenses to make a frame that is sure to elevate any occasion (pun intended). As an added bonus, our tinted lenses provide all of the same protection that our standard lenses do, so that you can have all of the fun with none of the sacrifice. HANDMADE IN ITALY The Fit | 56-17-140 The Make | Acetate, UV400 CR-39 Lenses The Perks | Complimentary Case and Microfiber Pouch