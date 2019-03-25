Nanushka

Tanya Tie-front Jumpsuit

$495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Description Long sleeve jumpsuit from Nanushka. Button-up top ties at the waist, leaving an open midriff below. Mother-of-pearl buttons. Zip fly. Front slash pockets; back patch pocket. Straight leg. Unlined. • Cupro • 73% tencel, 27% polyester • Dry clean • Made in Hungary Sizing Garment Measurements 18" chest 15.5" shoulder to shoulder 13" waist 26" inseam 9.25" leg opening Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'10" | 31" bust | 25" waist | 38" hips Fit Notes Standard fit. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates