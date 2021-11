By Far

Tanya Suede Mules

£290.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. BY FAR's cult 'Tanya' mules are designed with two slim straps that recall fond memories of the '90s and create the illusion of longer legs. Handmade from soft black suede, this pair has a square toe and rests on a geometric block heel. Wear yours with cropped jeans or cycling shorts and a blazer.